Delhi: MCD cracks down on model code violations

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Saturday began removing illegal posters, banners and hoarding that have popped up across the Capital ahead of the municipal polls in the city, with an official report stating that it has removed more than 70,000 items defacing public property.

The poll body on Friday had announced that the MCD elections will be held on December 4, while the counting of votes will be done on December 7. State election commissioner Vijay Dev said with the announcement, the model code of conduct for the polls has come into force and nominations of the candidates will start from Monday (November 7).

Defacing of public property by putting up posters at non-designated sites is an offence under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007, but violations remain rampant even during non-poll season.

With prospective candidates and ticket seekers from across political parties deploying illegal posters, banners and hoardings in an effort to increase their visibility in their respective wards, the MCD on Saturday said it has constituted 24 enforcement teams -- two teams covering each of the 12 administrative zones under the civic body -- which have been mandated to clear public places of all political posters, banners and hoardings.

On the first day of its drive, the MCD said in an official report that it had removed 70,741 such items -- 51,167 illegal posters, 9,233 publicity boards, 6,183 hoardings and 4,158 banners.

In terms of zonal distribution, the maximum number of defacements were in the Central zone (13,385), followed by Civil Lines zone (12,257), West zone (10,365) and Shahadra South zone (8,805) in East Delhi.

An MCD official said provisions of the defacement Act can be used against violators, but the sheer scale of offences makes it impractical to go after individual defaulters, and pressure from all political parties makes it difficult to act against them. “Normally, we just remove these defacements. In case of private properties, a 72-hour notice is provided to take down the banners/hoardings,” the official said.