Delhi Metro, parks, housing in focus in DDA budget

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Wednesday enhanced allocations to various public infrastructure and housing projects as well as announced aesthetic revamp of buildings and parks in various areas with the agency finalising its budget for the 2024-25, senior officials aware of the matter said. Ghaziabad, India - September 27, 2023: A view of Delhi Metro, The GDA has asked the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to revise the 2020 project report of sector-62 to Sahibabad metro extension and submit a revised report in Ghaziabad, India on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. (Photo by Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)

They said that the authority has fixed a revenue target of ₹9,182 crore for the next year and has planned to spend ₹8,804 crore on various ongoing and new projects.

In the urban transport sector, the authority has enhanced allocations in two major areas — the Urban Extension Road-II and the phase IV expansion of the Delhi Metro.

According to officials aware of the budget deails, the authority aims to complete the construction of UER-2 road with the allocation for Ring Road around Delhi going up from Rs920 crore to ₹1,590 crore. UER-II begins in north from NH44 between Bankoli and Alipur, goes via Bawana Industrial Area, Rohini, Mundka, Bakkarwala, Najafgarh and meets Dwarka Expressway near IGI Airport tunnel, culminating at at NH48 (Shiv Murti).

Similarly, the allocations for Phase IV of Delhi Metro projects have been enhanced from ₹350 crore to ₹390 crore.

The authority said it will spend ₹120 crore on constructing roads to connect SAARC University and CAPFIMS (Central Armed Police Forces Institute of Medical Sciences) in Maidangarhi. The agency has also proposed to develop a new multilevel parking lot at Netaji Subhash Place at a cost of Rs. 70 crore. DDA is already working on two multilevel car parking lots at Nehru Place and Bhikaji Cama Place.

Under the agency’s plans to revamp urban landscapes, DDA says it will spend ₹2 crore on transforming the Rajghat Power Plant into an educational public space through facade illumination and laser shows. It added that also undertake the redevelopment of Dilli Chalo Park, Ghata Masjid Park, Sadhbhavna Park and Urdu Academy Park behind the Red Fort.

In the housing sector, the agency announced that the allocation for the ongoing housing projects under the Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) in east Delhi’s Karkardooma will see enhanced allocation from ₹245 crore to ₹450 crore . The project will have 497 on BHK in a 22-storey apartment complex. Work on another 1,026 2-BHK apartments is ongoing for which a provision of ₹450 crore has been made in the budget.

Officials said DDA will also spend ₹62 crore next year for building houses for slum dwellers under the in-Situ slum redevelopment project of the agency in various parts of Delhi. The allocation under this head has come down from Rs.98 crore allocated in 2023-24 budget.

Under plans to ramp up sports infrastructure, DDA proposes to spend ₹266 crore with a new sports complex planned in Narela. “Construction is in full swing at three sports complexes in Dwarka, Rohini and one golf course in Dwarka,” a DDA official said asking not to be named.