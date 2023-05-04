Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi Metro ridership at 90% of pre-Covid levels: DMRC

Delhi Metro ridership at 90% of pre-Covid levels: DMRC

ByHT Correspondent
May 04, 2023 12:20 AM IST

While the daily ridership before the pandemic was between 6-6.5 million passengers, this figure was hovering between 5-5.5 million at present

The Delhi Metro ridership stands at 90% of pre-Covid pandemic levels, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) managing director Vikas Kumar said on Wednesday. Kumar was speaking at DMRC’s 29th foundation day, stating the Metro has been able to scale new frontiers despite several hurdles.

DMRC managing director Vikas Kumar said Delhi Metro has been able to scale new frontiers despite hurdles. (Vipin Kumar/HT)
“The Covid-19 pandemic posed many challenges for the Delhi Metro and it impacted our operations too. But the DMRC has responded with agility and resilience,” Kumar said.

Based on DMRC’s data, while the daily ridership before the pandemic was between 6-6.5 million passengers, this figure was hovering between 5-5.5 million passengers at present.

The foundation day ceremony was attended by Manoj Joshi, secretary, ministry of housing and urban affairs, and Naresh Kumar, chief secretary of Delhi, with awards being given to 57 metro employees for their contribution in the last year.

The Janakpuri West Metro station was adjudged the best Metro station, while the Yamuna Bank Depot was chosen as the best depot.

delhi metro dmrc managing director + 1 more
