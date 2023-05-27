Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi LG clears land transfer for Metro work

Delhi LG clears land transfer for Metro work

ByHT Correspondent
May 27, 2023 11:32 PM IST

The approval will clear the way for the construction of Janakpuri West-RK Ashram corridor after nearly four years, officials said

Lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Saturday approved the transfer of 2,790 square metres of land to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, clearing the way for the construction of Janakpuri West-RK Ashram corridor after nearly four years, officials said.

DMRC officials said that the land transfer would allow them to proceed ahead with the necessary construction work. (HT Photo)
DMRC officials said that the land transfer would allow them to proceed ahead with the necessary construction work. (HT Photo)

The land parcel at Keshopur comes under the Irrigation and Flood Control department.

“This will finally enable DMRC to construct the station building, station columns and the entry-exit structure on 1852.3 sqm of land, while 937.5 sqm of land will be used by them on temporary basis for using it as a working area for the construction of the station,” the official said, asking not to named.

In its initial note, DMRC had undertaken to pay 2.62 crore for the permanent transfer of 1,852sqm of the land, while an additional 26.5 lakh was offered as lease charges for the remaining land for temporary occupation for four years.

“The land has been transferred and will allow us to proceed ahead with the necessary construction work,” a DMRC official said.

According to the first official, the approval for the corridor was pending since 2019, when DMRC first wrote to the Delhi government. However, an inordinate and unexplained delay on part of I&FC also led to the hold-up.

The Janakpuri West-RK Ashram corridor, which is an extension of the Magenta Line, will be around 29km long and consists of 23 new stations. The deadline for the completion of the corridor is September 2025.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lieutenant governor
lieutenant governor
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out