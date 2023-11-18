Delhi ministers review Chhath plans as BJP slams govt

Revenue minister Atishi and Delhi government officials reviewed final Chhath puja plans on Saturday and said that there will be no shortcomings in preparations in the Capital, adding that eight artificial ponds have been created. People buy fruits for Chhath Puja celebrations at Azadpur Mandi in New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI)

Meanwhile, minister Saurabh Bharadwaj inspected the ghat built at Mustafabad and said that 1,000 ghats have been prepared in the city.

Atishi said that the Delhi government was arranging everything on these ghats, from constructing ponds to providing tents, lights, cleanliness, security, and more. Additionally, cultural programmes will be organised by the Maithili-Bhojpuri Academy at many ghats.

Chhath celebrations began on November 17 and will continue till November 20. During the two main festival days — Sunday and Monday — devotees will stand in knee-deep water and offer prayers (also called Arag) to the sun and will visit the ghats in huge numbers. On November 19, devotees will worship the setting sun and prayers will be offered during sunrise on November 20.

Atishi said, “The festival of Chhath has begun since yesterday. Chhath is a significant festival for the people of Delhi and our people from the Purvanchal region. Therefore, the Arvind Kejriwal government organises a grand celebration for Chhath every year. The government arranges Chhath ghats throughout the city. Work on most ghats is almost complete, and the remaining work will be finished by tomorrow morning. Tomorrow evening, devotees can celebrate ‘Sandhya Arghya’ here with grandeur.”

The inspections came soon after allegations by Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party vice president Dinesh Pratap Singh that only 100 ghats were ready until Thursday and that the Arvind Kejriwal government started work on around 40 more ghats on Friday.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Saturday said that it was shocking to hear Atishi’s claims as work was still incomplete even in ghat that she inspected.

“Burari has one of the biggest concentrations of Purvanchali people and the government has reduced the ghat size there by three fourth. Kirari ghat collapsed as soon as water was filled in it due to poor construction,” said Sachdeva.