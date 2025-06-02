Delhi: NDMC set to begin construction of clock tower near Talkatora roundabout

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is set to begin the construction of a 27-metre-tall clock tower near the Talkatora roundabout in central Delhi, senior NDMC officials said, adding that the project is likely to be completed at a cost of ₹1.3 crore by December this year. Roundabout near Talkatora stadium. (HT Archive)

According to a rendition shared by the municipal council, the structure will be located at the intersection of Mandir Marg and Talkatora Road, have an octagonal design, a two-metre diameter clock, a layer of clay bricks, and other ornamental features.

NDMC vice chairman Kuljeet Chahal said the project has received approval from the Delhi Urban Art Commission (DUAC) and aims to establish a distinct identity of the Lutyens’ Delhi. “Most municipal bodies across the country have iconic clock towers as their symbols, and now NDMC will also develop an architectural landmark with the objective of enhancing the visual identity of the New Delhi area. The tower’s surrounding area will feature granite flooring, steel railings, and marble decorations. The estimated cost of the project is ₹1.3 crore, and the target is to complete construction by December 2025.”

For ensuring safety, railings will be installed around the tower, and the base will be decorated with marble. “The elements and patterns in white are to be replaced with stone/brick insets in their natural shade matching with the tower to ensure low maintenance in a public space while ensuring urban and environmental aesthetics,” DUAC mentioned.

HT had reported on April 14 that the civic body was planning to develop a new clock tower in Lutyens’ Delhi. The New Delhi area is not new to clock towers. The New Delhi Town Hall near Jantar Mantar was built in 1933 and inaugurated by the viceroy Lord Willingdon. Subsequently, four giant bells were imported from Britain and installed in the tower of the Town Hall by the former Imperial Municipal Committee (the precursor body of NDMC).

Timekeepers were deployed to ring the bells every hour, since wristwatches were not that common and it was the council’s responsibility to inform people about time. In the 1960s, these bells were replaced with modern clocks.

“The civic body had dedicated staff which were hired to ring the bells every hour. When the old Town Hall was demolished to set up the existing building, these bells were taken down. They are currently stored in glass boxes at the entrance lobby of NDMC headquarters,” an official added.

NDMC VC Chahal said, “Clock towers are not just timekeeping devices; they are also symbols of a city’s identity, heritage, and architectural significance. Historically, they have played a vital role in providing the public with time information.” This clock tower will not only serve as a new attraction for Lutyens’ Delhi but also mark the entry point into the NDMC area from nearby MCD regions such as Rajendra Nagar and Karol Bagh, he added.