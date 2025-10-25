Delhi: New water supply line launched at BSF camp in Chhawla

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Friday laid foundation stone for a new water supply pipeline at the Border Security Force (BSF) Camp in southwest Delhi’s Chhawla. Gupta said this pipeline will be connected to the Dwarka Water Treatment Plant and reach the Phirni Road of Chhawla village, addressing the decades-old problem faced by soldiers stationed in the area.

“Our soldiers are the shield of the country. Ensuring their welfare is not just our responsibility– it is our duty,” she said.

The CM also celebrated the festival of Bhai Dooj with BSF jawans, describing the occasion as symbolic of protection and trust.

Further, Gupta announced that a synthetic athletic track will soon be built within the camp premises to support the BSF personnel’s fitness and training needs.

“Projects related to the welfare and preparedness of our armed forces remain a top priority for the Delhi government,” she said.

The CM was accompanied by member of legislative assembly (MLA) Sandeep Sahrawat, senior BSF officials and residents from surrounding areas.

Gupta said she followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tradition of celebrating Diwali with soldiers, mentioning that his belief that a secure nation is the foundation of prosperity, continues to inspire her.

“While our soldiers safeguard the country, the Prime Minister leads its development. Together, they are guiding India toward becoming a Viksit Rashtra and a Vishwa Guru,” she said.