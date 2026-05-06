Delhi: Over 900 flats added to DDA Karmayogi Awaas Yojana

Expanding its Karmayogi Awaas Yojana 2025, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has added over 900 flats in Narela, offering them at a 25% special discount for serving and retired government employees, officials aware of the matter said on Tuesday. The additional 936 flats are located in Pocket 6, Sector A1-A4 of Narela. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

The additional 936 flats are located in Pocket 6, Sector A1-A4 of Narela. The flat forms part of the authority’s ongoing efforts to increase housing availability under the scheme. The flats are ready-to-move-in and are being offered on a first-come, first-served basis, according to officials.

The Karmayogi Awaas Yojana, introduced in December 2025, is for government employees and retirees, providing them access to residential units across categories at concessional rates. Earlier phases of the scheme had offered over 1,100 flats in the same locality with similar benefits, including a 25% discount on listed prices. The total number of flats under the scheme are 2036.

A senior DDA official said the decision to add more units was taken in response to demand from eligible applicants. “We have seen encouraging participation in the scheme and the addition of 936 flats is intended to provide more options to applicants who are yet to secure a unit,” the official said.

“These units are located in a developing residential hub in Narela, with improving road networks and access to public transport. The scheme has been structured to ensure transparency and ease of booking,” the official said.

The bookings for the flat can be made at DDA’s online portal and applicants can secure units by paying the prescribed booking amount, following which allotment letters will be issued immediately.

The move is part of a series of housing initiatives undertaken by the DDA. Narela, in particular, has emerged as a focal point for such schemes due to the availability of land and planned infrastructure expansion, officials said, adding that further extensions would depend on response trends and availability of unsold inventory.