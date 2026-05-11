New Delhi, The Delhi Panchayat Sangh, on Monday, expressed concerns over the implementation of automatic toll tax collection on the Urban Extension Road-2 and urged the Centre and the Delhi government to protect the existing toll exemption available to villages and rural residents. Delhi Panchayat Sangh seeks safeguards for villagers before automatic toll rollout on UER-2

Delhi Panchayat Sangh chief Than Singh Yadav said nearby villages and rural residents were currently receiving relief under the exemption from toll for the 20-km stretch on the UER-2, but the proposed automatic toll collection mechanism could effectively end it.

The government should have worked out a permanent solution keeping in mind the interests of villagers, farmers and local residents before introducing the new system," Yadav said in a statement.

The organisation said toll collection on UER-2 would adversely affect the pace of development in Delhi's rural areas as the road serves as an important connectivity corridor for villages in the national capital.

A statement, released by the sangh, said the move would impose an additional financial burden on rural residents, small traders, farmers, employees and daily commuters.

The sangh also alleged that agricultural land in Delhi's villages had earlier been acquired at compensation rates lower than market value and lower than those offered in neighbouring states.

"Even after land acquisition, adequate employment opportunities have not been provided to farmers and rural youth. In such circumstances, imposing toll tax would amount to placing an additional financial burden on villagers," the statement added.

Yadav said a large rural assembly involving village representatives, social workers, public representatives from rural Delhi and former officials would soon be convened to discuss the issue and decide the future course of action.

Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday inaugurated Multi-Lane Free Flow barrier-less tolling system at the Mundka-Bakkarwala toll plaza on Urban Extension Road-II .

The toll plaza in Delhi is the second MLFF barrier-less tolling system in India after Choryasi toll plaza on the Surat-Bharuch section of NH-48 in Gujarat inaugurated on May 1.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.