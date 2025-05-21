Delhi parents protest outside DoE, demand rollback of fee hikes

Dozens of parents staged a peaceful protest outside the Directorate of Education (DoE) on Tuesday, demanding urgent reforms in Delhi’s private schools, including curbs on unauthorised fee hikes. A memorandum addressed to the chief minister was submitted, highlighting concerns around lack of transparency, coercive practices, and delayed grievance redressal. Parents at the protest, which saw participation from groups across the city, voiced anger over what they described as “exploitative practices” by some schools (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

Led by various parents’ associations, the demonstrators called for an immediate rollback of unapproved fees, clear provisions in the upcoming fee regulation bill, and stronger mechanisms to safeguard students and families. They also sought CAG and forensic audits of all schools and the societies running them, as well as a timebound system for resolving complaints.

Holding placards and chanting slogans, protesting parents accused schools of imposing unauthorised fee increases, hiding financial records, pressuring families into paying the “unjust” fee hikes, and delaying grievance resolutions.

Nitin Gupta, a parent of a student at Srijan public school, said an immediate reversal of unapproved fee hikes and public disclosure of SDM audit reports is required to hold the schools accountable.

“Our demand includes refunds or adjustments of excess fees already charged, formation of genuine parent teacher associations (PTAs) to ensure fair representation and a strict, timebound system to address complaints,” he said.

Parents at the protest, which saw participation from groups across the city, voiced anger over what they described as “exploitative practices” by some schools. “We are not backing down,” said one parent. “Schools cannot keep exploiting parents while ignoring accountability. Our children deserve better.”