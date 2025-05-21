Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi parents protest outside DoE, demand rollback of fee hikes

ByVarun Bhandari
May 21, 2025 06:54 AM IST

Holding placards and chanting slogans, protesting parents accused schools of imposing unauthorised fee increases

Dozens of parents staged a peaceful protest outside the Directorate of Education (DoE) on Tuesday, demanding urgent reforms in Delhi’s private schools, including curbs on unauthorised fee hikes. A memorandum addressed to the chief minister was submitted, highlighting concerns around lack of transparency, coercive practices, and delayed grievance redressal.

Parents at the protest, which saw participation from groups across the city, voiced anger over what they described as “exploitative practices” by some schools (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)
Parents at the protest, which saw participation from groups across the city, voiced anger over what they described as “exploitative practices” by some schools (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

Led by various parents’ associations, the demonstrators called for an immediate rollback of unapproved fees, clear provisions in the upcoming fee regulation bill, and stronger mechanisms to safeguard students and families. They also sought CAG and forensic audits of all schools and the societies running them, as well as a timebound system for resolving complaints.

Holding placards and chanting slogans, protesting parents accused schools of imposing unauthorised fee increases, hiding financial records, pressuring families into paying the “unjust” fee hikes, and delaying grievance resolutions.

Nitin Gupta, a parent of a student at Srijan public school, said an immediate reversal of unapproved fee hikes and public disclosure of SDM audit reports is required to hold the schools accountable.

“Our demand includes refunds or adjustments of excess fees already charged, formation of genuine parent teacher associations (PTAs) to ensure fair representation and a strict, timebound system to address complaints,” he said.

Parents at the protest, which saw participation from groups across the city, voiced anger over what they described as “exploitative practices” by some schools. “We are not backing down,” said one parent. “Schools cannot keep exploiting parents while ignoring accountability. Our children deserve better.”

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi parents protest outside DoE, demand rollback of fee hikes
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On