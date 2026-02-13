New Delhi, Delhi Police has arrested three sharpshooters of the Asad gang after a brief exchange of fire in northeast Delhi's Usmanpur area, an official said on Friday. Delhi Police arrests 3 sharpshooters of Asad gang, solves Meerut murder case

With their arrest, police have solved the case of a Meerut man's murder earlier this month, he said.

"The accused Asad , Amir alias Hussain and Aahil alias Jawwad , all residents of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh were wanted in connection with the February 6 murder of Aslam," the official said.

Police said the Crime Branch received specific inputs about the movement of the trio, who were allegedly associated with gangster Asad and shot Aslam dead in broad daylight. They subsequently laid a trap on the old Wazirabad-Usmanpur Road in the early hours on Friday.

"At around 2.05 am, police intercepted the suspects, who were riding a white motorcycle. When signalled to stop, they opened fire at the police team. Police personnel fired in self defence, targeting the accused in the legs. The three sustained bullet injuries and were overpowered," the official said.

Three semi-automatic .32 bore pistols along with 11 live cartridges and nine empty cartridges were recovered from their possession. The motorcycle used by them was found to be stolen from Dayalpur, he said.

"An FIR has been registered at the Crime Branch police station. Aslam's murder was linked to an ongoing gang rivalry in Meerut, which began with the revenge killing of a man named Arshad in June 2024, after a dispute arose between two gangs led by Salman and Sarik," the official said.

Aslam, who was arrested in that case, had recently come out of jail.

Arshad's brother Asad allegedly conspired with his associates to eliminate Aslam in retaliation.

Police said that Asad has multiple criminal cases registered against him in Uttar Pradesh and further investigation is underway.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.