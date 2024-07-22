Delhi Police bust fake currency racket, 2 held

The Delhi Police special cell has arrested two members of an international Indian fake currency notes (FICN) racket, that procured fake Indian banknotes from Pakistan and smuggled them into the country via Nepal or Bangladesh, officers aware of the matter said on Sunday. The arrested accused were nabbed with fake currency notes with a face value of ₹ 2.91 lakh, police said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The arrested accused, identified as Ram Pravesh Rai, 48, and Ali Asgar, also 48, were nabbed with fake currency notes and in the denomination of ₹500 with a face value of ₹2.91 lakh, police said. Rai was arrested in Delhi on July 6, Asgar was caught from Muzaffarpur, Bihar on July 12, the special cell said.

Deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Manoj C said the unit’s southwestern range team had received inputs regarding attempts to push the circulation of FICN in the Delhi-NCR region.

“The team’s efforts revealed that FICN was being pumped into India from the Nepal-Raxaul border in Bihar. The consignments of fake notes further reached Delhi-NCR and other parts of the country. On July 6, the team arrested Ram Pravesh Rai from Anand Vihar terminal... From Rai’s possession, 578 fake banknotes of ₹500, worth ₹2.89 lakh were recovered. Accordingly, a case was registered, and Rai was arrested for further probe,” said the DCP.

During Rai’s interrogation, the officer said, it was learnt that he was working in Delhi as a plumbing contractor but was not satisfied with his earnings. To earn quick money, he met a person named Ali Asgar from Raxaul and joined him in trafficking FICN. Rai’s interrogation led to Asgar’s arrest from Muzaffarnagar on July 12. Asgar was in possession of four fake ₹500 notes.

“Asgar disclosed that he worked for Asif (identified by a single name), who is the kingpin of the racket... Asif is on the run and efforts are being made to trace him… Asgar also disclosed that Asif, along with Ansari (identified by a single name), procures the FICN from Pakistan via Nepal or Bangladesh and further pumps the same across Indo-Nepal or Indo-Bangladesh borders,” the DCP said.