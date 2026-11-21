The Delhi Police’s Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) detained a 14-year-old boy for allegedly attempting to sell data from the Union ministry of home affairs’ (MHA’s) Agniveer recruitment portal on the Dark Web, police said on Friday. The portal’s administration panel includes functions for managing users, job applications, grievances, reports and organisational details. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO/Representational Image) more

Police said that the boy was detained in October and released the same day for putting up an advertisement, offering administrator credentials to the website, for $500. The listing also mentioned a Telegram ID, which led the police to the minor.

The Delhi Police said that while the minor claimed to have hacked into the recruitment portal, the claims are yet to be verified with MHA. Police said they have written to the MHA seeking details about the portal and whether it was hacked.

An FIR was lodged in October under sections of IT Act for hacking. An MHA official said they are verifying details of the case and will contact the police’s IFSO unit.

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Advertisement allegedly offered records of over 2,500 Agniveer personnel A senior officer with the IFSO, asking not to be named, said the boy was held within days of receiving information about the advertisement on the Dark Web and that he had yet to make a sale. “We only saw offers he had made offers on Dark Web to sell data on more than 2,500 Agniveer personnel records and other information. We are trying to check if the data he had is genuine. We are also checking if he indeed hacked into the portal.”

The recruitment portal is a digital platform for ex-Agniveers, enabling them to transition from military service to employment opportunities in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Assam Rifles, state police forces and other security agencies.

Police said the administration panel on the website covers user management, organisation management, police station, reports, grievance, job applications, letters, and import/export functions.