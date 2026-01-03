Delhi Police files complaint over stray dog ‘misinformation’

NEW DELHI A senior police officer said that the case was registered by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit. (Representative photo)

Delhi Police, on a complaint by the Directorate of Education (DoE) on Thursday over alleged misinformation being spread regarding a direction that school teachers are required to count stray dogs, have registered a case against unidentified persons, police said on Friday.

A senior police officer said that the case was registered by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police.

“The case has been registered against unknown persons under sections 353 (1) (publishing, or circulating false statements, rumors, or reports intended to cause public mischief) and 192 (giving provocation with intent to cause a riot if committed) of the BNS and further probe is underway,” the officer said.

In the complaint submitted to Civil Lines police station on Thursday, the DoE said that “false, misleading, and malicious information” was being shared on social media platforms by “unknown/mischievous persons” regarding an alleged direction that school teachers are required to count stray dogs.

“It is submitted that the circular dated 20.11.2025 was issued solely in compliance with the directions of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in Suo Moto Writ Petition (Civil) No. 5 of 2025, titled “City hounded by strays, kids pay price”, to ensure safety of students and prevent stray dog entry in school premises by deploying security staff. It has been seen that deliberate attempts have been made for spreading false and fabricated news with malafide intent,” the complaint read.

They further alleged that the content was shared to cause confusion and panic among teachers and school staff, damage the reputation of the education department, disrupt public order and trust in government institutions, and breach of social responsibility.

“There has been no mention of any counting of stray dogs in the said circular. In this regard, the education department has also officially clarified, vide its press note dated 30.12.2025 that no such directions have ever been issued by the directorate of education,” the DoE had said.

On Thursday, education director Veditha Reddy said misinformation was being spread that the directorate has issued directions for teachers to count stray dogs. “This is completely false and fabricated. There was no such directive issued. The teachers are only involved in academic activities. The false narrative is mischievous,” she had said.

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of spreading fake news on the matter. “Taking strict action against the fake news spread by the Aam Aadmi Party, the Education Department has lodged a formal complaint at the Civil Lines Police Station. This is a serious and well-planned attempt to demoralise our dedicated teachers and deliberately create mistrust in Delhi’s education system,” she posted on X.