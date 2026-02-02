The Union government has allocated ₹12,846.15 crore to the Delhi Police in the 2026-27 budget estimates, an increase of ₹586.99 crore or nearly 4.79% over the 2025-26 estimates. Delhi Police get ₹12.8k crore in Budget 2026-27

Of the total, ₹11,881.55 crore is earmarked under the revenue category for establishment-related expenditure, and ₹964.60 crore under the capital section for infrastructure. The revenue allocation rose by ₹565.92 crore and the capital allocation by ₹21.07 crore from the previous fiscal.

A senior unnamed police officer said a major portion of the revenue allocation is spent on salaries for over 88,000 personnel, apart from contractual employees. “The procurement of office-related stationery, equipment and other items is also done using the money allotted for establishment-related expenditure,” the officer said.

Another senior officer stated funds under the capital section are used for long-term assets, including construction of new buildings, procurement of vehicles, weapons and equipment. “The numbers are likely to change in the revised budget allocation... depending upon the requirements and demands made by us and the availability of funds with the Union government,” the officer said.

The Delhi Police are responsible for law and order, and traffic management in the National Capital Territory. The allocation covers routine expenses and implementation of schemes such as development of traffic and communication networks in NCR Mega Cities, model traffic systems, upgradation of communication infrastructure, training upgrades, induction of latest technology and installation of traffic signals.