Delhi Police holds mega public hearing in Sarita Vihar

In a novel initiative directed by Delhi Police commissioner Satish Golchha, the southeast district police on Saturday organised a mega public hearing at the Deputy Commissioner of Police’s office complex in Sarita Vihar, officials said. The event was attended by a large number of senior officers (Hindustan Times)

The event was attended by a large number of senior officers, including Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCsP), Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACsP), Station House Officers (SHOs), and Traffic Inspectors, who interacted directly with residents to hear and resolve complaints.

DCP (southeast) Hemant Tiwari said the aim was to enhance police accountability and accessibility, create a faster grievance redressal mechanism, and strengthen community trust in the force. “The forum ensured direct communication between residents and police officials without procedural delays. As all key officers were present, it allowed immediate verification, coordination, and on-the-spot decisions. A majority of the complaints related to law and order, traffic, and local disputes can also be resolved instantly through events like these,” said DCP Tiwari.

According to the police, a total of 220 complainants were heard during the session. Of these, 40 FIRs were registered, 132 complaints redressed, 33 preventive actions taken, and 15 complaints remain under consideration.

Officials said such forums will be held periodically to ensure effective public engagement and prompt redressal of grievances.