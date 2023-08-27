Pro-Khalistani graffiti appear at Delhi metro stations; probe on

The Delhi Police has initiated a probe into pro-Khalistani graffiti that appeared on the walls of at least five metro stations in the city on Sunday morning. pro-Khalistani slogans were appeared on the walls of at least five metro stations on the Green Line of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in outer Delhi. (Sourced)

Officials said that the pro-Khalistani slogans were appeared on the walls of five metro stations-- Shivaji Park, Maadipur, Pashim Vihar, and Nangloi-- on the Green Line of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in outer Delhi.

Deputy commissioner of police (Metro) G Ram Gopal Naik said that a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other laws is being registered in connection with the incident.

“We are registering a case and constituting teams to identify and nab the suspect who painted the walls with such slogans. Strict action will be taken against them,” said DCP Naik.

The incidents have been reported at a time when the national Capital is geared up to host the G20 leaders’ summit on September 8-10.

The objectionable graffiti carried the name of banned separatist outfit Sikh for Justice (SFJ). It also had slogans such as “Delhi Banyga (banega) Khalistan (Delhi would become Khalistan)”, “Khalistan Referendum Zindabad”, and “Modi’s India Committed Genocide of Sikhs”.

In a video circulating on social media, SFI chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who is based abroad and evading Indian law enforcement agencies, claimed responsibility of the incidents. “India, the battle of G-20 at Pragati Maidan has started today...the true Khalistanis have put slogans across Metro stations Delhi...and this is a message to all G-20 nations,” he was heard saying in the video.

HT can’t independently verify the authenticity of the video.

A senior police officer, aware of the incident, said the graffiti were put on the walls in the early hours of Sunday when the metro stations remained closed. “We are scanning CCTV cameras to identify the suspects,” added the officer.

This is the second such incident reported in the city this year. Last time before the Republic Day celebrations in January, objectionable pro-Khalistan slogans such as “Khalistan Zindabad”, “SFJ”, “Vote For Khalistan” and “Referendum 2020” cropped up as graffiti on walls in at least 10 locationssuch as Vikaspuri, Janakpuri, Paschim Vihar, Peeragarhi, and some other places in West Delhi.

The city police registered a case of imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration and criminal conspiracy. Later, the special cell of the Delhi Police arrested two men who painted the walls who claimed that they were offered ₹2 lakh in in lieu of the act. They revealed that they did the act on the directions of SFJ), which claimed responsibility of the incident through a video released by Pannun.

