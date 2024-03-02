Delhi Police rescue two girls from Mumbai

A Delhi Police team, investigating a missing person’s case involving a 16-year-old girl from Rajouri Garden, traced the teenager to Mumbai to rescue her, but found another minor girl — a 14-year-old also from Rajouri Garden — at the same house, senior police officers aware of the matter said on Saturday. Both girls are unrelated, and investigators said they suspect that a human trafficking was involved in kidnapping the girls and taking them to Mumbai, adding that a probe is ongoing. (Representational image)

The officers said that the 14-year-old’s family had not filed any missing person’s or kidnapping complaint, but the Mumbai Police asked the investigating team to take her into their custody. Subsequently, the officers said, the 14-year-old’s family was traced, a kidnapping case was filed, and a second Delhi Police team was dispatched to with a copy of the first information report (FIR) to complete the legal formalities to secure her custody.

It was not immediately known when the 14-year-old girl left her Rajouri Garden home, and why her family members did not inform the police about her missing.

Giving details of the case, deputy commissioner of police (west) Vichitra Veer said the 16-year-old’s family on February 23 filed a police complaint after she went missing from their Rajouri Garden house. Thereafter, the officer said, the girl was traced to Mumbai through human intelligence and technical surveillance.

“When the team went to the place in Mumbai to rescue the 16-year-old girl, they found another missing girl from Rajouri Garden present there. The local police and the child welfare committee concerned there were informed about the situation. Records of the Rajouri Garden police station were checked but no complaint or information regarding the other missing girl were found. In absence of the FIR, it was not possible to take custody of the other girl. Hence, we traced her parents, informed them about her, recorded her father’s statement, filed a kidnapping FIR and rushed another team to Mumbai with it to secure her custody. Both girls were rescued and brought back to Delhi,” the DCP said.

A senior officer associated with the investigation said, “While the custody of the 16-year-old was given to her family, the other girl was sent to a protective home in west Delhi, as her family told the police that she may go missing again.”