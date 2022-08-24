Delhi Police's new commissioner to restart ‘Jan Sunwai’ after two years

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora will hold his first 'Jan-Sunwai' (public hearing) in his office at the police headquarters from August 24. This will be the first 'Jan Sunwai' session by a Delhi Police chief in two years.

In the past, the sunwai was conducted to meet complainants to address their grievances but the practice was stopped due to Covid-19. Arora, who took charge as Delhi Police commissioner on August 1, will restart 'Jan Sunwai'.

Jan Sunwai will be held from Monday to Friday from 10 am to 12 noon.

About 'Jan Sunwai'

The vigilance division of Delhi will be the nodal agency for this public grievance redressal system and a special commissioner of police (vigilance) will set up a Jan Sunwai Desk at the Delhi Police headquarters. This desk would be the first point of contact for the public attending the Jan Sunwai and would help resolve public queries.

Moreover, anassistant commissioner of police (ACP) from the vigilance division would be designated as 'ACP Jan Sunwai' with an adequate number of inspectors and sub-inspectors posted under him designated as Jan Sunwai Interface Officers (JSIOs).

It will be JSIOs who would be responsible for hearing the complainants and would have to collect and address five to ten complaints per day.

Only a few reports indicating inappropriate action, malafide or corrupt activities, a gross violation of human rights, inordinately deleted action, or requiring the commissioner's personal attention would be put before the commissioner by the special commissioner of police (vigilance).

Former Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana conducted an‘open house’ for addressing grievances of police personnel.