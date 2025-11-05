Delhi Police seize ₹3.24 lakh in fake Indian banknotes, 3 held

With the arrest of three people from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur over a week, Delhi Police claimed to have busted an interstate nexus involved in printing and circulating fake Indian currency notes (FICN). Bank notes worth ₹3.24 lakh have been seized from a small-scale printing set-up where the FICN in ₹500 and ₹200 denominations were being printed. The racket was highly organised, with each accused performing a specific role, said police.

According to the deputy commissioner of police (crime) Vikram Singh, the accused are Vivek Kumar Maurya, 32; Rakesh Arora, 50; and his cousin Ravi Arora, 50.

Following a tip-off, Rakesh was arrested last week from near a shopping mall in Model Town with ₹1 lakh FICN and and an FIR was registered under sections 179 (using forged notes as genuine) and 180 (possessing forged currency) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“His interrogation revealed that the fake bank notes were supplied to him by Vivek, a resident of Shahjahanpur through Ravi, also from the same cit,” the DCP added.

Following the lead, Ravi was nabbed from Shahjahanpur and ₹17,500 notes were recovered from his residence. Subsequent investigation and financial scrutiny of bank transactions helped police trace the network to Vivek.

A raid at his rented accommodation unearthed the printing setup where he was allegedly found producing fake notes of multiple denominations. Police arrested him and seized 122 unfinished counterfeit currency sheets, printers, paper, special chemicals, and digital evidence linking all three accused.

“The racket was highly organised, with each accused performing a specific role, from printing and transferring to circulating the fake currency notes across states,” DCP Singh said.