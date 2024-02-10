Delhi Police use tear gas during drill, trigger panic among residents

Many residents complained of irritation in the eyes and breathing issues in and around some areas in east and north Delhi owing to an anti-riot drill carried out by the Delhi Police in the Yamuna Khadar area on Saturday evening, people aware of the matter said. HT Image

The situation led to panic among residents and commuters on the Geeta Colony-Pusta Road in east Delhi as people suspected a possible gas leak, who said that no prior notice was given before the drill. The police, meanwhile, said “the wind may have changed course and caused the irritants to reach residential areas”.

Police said that tear gas was used during the drill — being carried out to avoid any mishap during the upcoming farmers’ protest on February 13 — which may have caused the chemicals to float in the air. “The drill was conducted quite far from residential areas,” a police officer aware of the matter said.

“The drill includes the use of tear gas to disperse the agitating crowd. At Coronation Park in outer north Delhi, the gas diffused in some residential areas. As a result, few people made distress calls. However, nothing suspicious could be found at those places when the police and fire department officials reached there,” said a senior police officer, requesting anonymity. “The wind direction may have changed, causing irritation to the eyes,” the officer added.

Many raised the alarm on social media websites and took to X to post about the matter. “Some sort of a gas leak, near Laxmi Nagar, Geeta colony. Irritation in eyes and breathing issues faced by residents. No official statement yet,” posted one user on X.

BS Vohra, president, federation of east Delhi RWAs, said that many people reported breathing difficulty and burning in the eyes near Geeta Colony, Laxmi Nagar, and Pusta Road which triggered rumours of the possibility of a gas leak. “Many people panicked due to it as there was a complete lack of information from the authorities on the situation for hours,” said Vohra.