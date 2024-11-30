Delhi: Probe ordered as man dies in police custody

A 27-year-old man, who was taken into police custody after he allegedly stabbed and injured three members of his family in west Delhi, allegedly tried to flee captivity but fell off the wall of the Mayapuri police station and died two days later on November 28, officers aware of the case said on Saturday — an alleged case of custodial death. The Mayapuri police station in west Delhi, where the incident occurred. (HT Photo)

The deceased was identified as Anshuman Taneja, a resident of Lajwanti Garden. Police said that a judicial inquiry has been initiated into the case to ascertain if there was any foul play or negligence on the part of the police personnel in whose custody the accused died.

Giving details of the case, police said on November 26, at around 6am, the police control room received a call about three people being attacked with a knife at their Lajwanti Garden house.

The family lives in a four-storey building — the ground floor has shops, Taneja lived on the first floor with his father Brahm Prakash and mother Sunita, while the second and third floors were occupied by his two uncles. Police shared the name of only of the uncles — Ashwini.

A senior police officer said that when the police team reached the building, they saw Taneja brandishing knives in his hands, while his mother, father, and uncle Ashwini were bleeding on the floor.

Taneja was apprehended, while his family members were rushed to hospital, police said.

“The policemen had to use ropes to apprehend Anshuman and remove the sharp weapons from his hands. He was first taken to a government hospital for a medical check-up. The doctors examined him and opined that he was fit and fine and could be taken to the police station for questioning,” the officer said, on condition of anonymity.

“After reaching the police station, Anshuman requested the two policemen who were with him for water and a cup of tea. They took him towards the canteen, which is in the rear portion of the police station. As one policeman went to bring tea, Anshuman pushed the other policeman and attempted to jump across the five-feet boundary wall. He lost balance and fell over, and his head hit some concrete object. He was rushed to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on November 28,” the officer said.

As the accused died while in police custody, in accordance with legal procedure, a probe was initiated by the judicial officer concerned.

The police, in a statement said, “All due procedures are being followed related to the inquiry into the matter, and the family members are being kept updated about the proceedings.”

The family refused to speak to the media.

To be sure, no action has been taken against the two policemen as of Saturday.

Meanwhile, police are also probing the reason why Taneja attacked his family members.

“Since the family members have not provided us with any medical records, we cannot say whether he was mentally challenged,” the officer quoted above said.