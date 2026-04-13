Delhi PWD plans to open Mukarba Chowk underpass by month-end

New Delhi The underpass, as seen in mid-2025. It was initially planned to open in 2023. (HT Archive)

The Public Works Department (PWD) has set April 15 as the deadline to complete work on the Mukarba Chowk underpass, senior government officials said, adding that the key infrastructure will be opened for traffic later this month.

During a spot check on Wednesday, HT found the workers were busy painting the walls and roof of the underpass, and that road carpeting had been completed. Another group of workers was busy developing the retaining wall along the Outer Ring Road.

“The box pushing work is over. We are focusing on the finishing touches like development of approach road, painting and clearing the debris. Target of completing all remaining work by April 15 has been set for the contractor,” a senior official, who did not wish to be named, said.

Launched in September 2022, the 12-month Mukarba Chowk decongestion project was initially expected to be completed by October 2023, but its progress has been marred by a series of obstacles, including land disputes and shifting of utilities. The construction of the underpass is being taken up at a cost of ₹59.5 crore and is expected to ease traffic congestion at the critical junction used by both local traffic, as well as commuters headed towards Haryana. The aim of constructing an underpass on Max Wali Road towards Shalimar Bagh is to reduce the traffic load on GT Road and Outer Ring Road.

“Around 80% of the payment has been released and project is now finally nearing completion,” the official said.

According to PWD officials, commuters travelling from Badli Village, Rohini Sector-18B, Sector 18-19, and nearby areas—who needed to reach Shalimar Bagh, Azadpur Mandi, or Adarsh Nagar—previously had to access the Mukarba Chowk flyover.

“From there, they would take a detour of approximately 1.5 kilometres via the loop, proceeding further along the road leading past Max Hospital. This route frequently witnessed persistent traffic congestion near the Haiderpur Badli Mor Metro Station. This also generated additional traffic volume on the Outer Ring Road, often resulting in severe traffic jams during peak hours,” the official said.

The PWD has constructed three underpasses at Gate No. 3 of the Haiderpur Badli Metro Station.

“One of these, Underpass-1, will be for pedestrians and non-motorised vehicles, and will allow Metro passengers to cross the Outer Ring Road towards Shalimar Bagh and Azadpur Mandi. The second underpass will be used to travel from Badli or Outer Ring Road to Shalimar Bagh. The underpass is approximately 50 metres long, 9.6 metres wide, and 6 metres high,” the official said.