Delhi rains: Air India, SpiceJet warn of flight delays, traffic snarls amid rain alert

With rain expected to continue over Delhi and the national capital region, several airlines have yet again issued a warning on Tuesday. Taking to X, airlines such as SpiceJet and Air India have issued travel advisories for passengers and warned of flight delays. Taking to X, airlines such as SpiceJet and Air India have issued travel advisories for passengers and warned of flight delays.(RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

“Persistent rain may affect flight operations to and from Delhi today. Please check your flight status before leaving, and allow extra travel time to the airport,” stated Air India.

SpiceJet also issued a warning, stating the flight operations may be impacted due to the rain alert issued for Delhi.

“Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status,” the airlines said on X.

Rain alert on for Delhi

As per the forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi is expected to witness light to moderate rainfall.

In its forecast for Tuesday, the weather department said an "orange to red colour warning for moderate to intense spells of rainfall over Jammu, Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and north coastal Andhra Pradesh."

Furthermore, the Yamuna river in New Delhi continues to flow near the danger mark. Visuals from the Old Yamuna bridge showed water level close to the 205-metre mark.

As per the nowcast on RMC Delhi, the capital is not on alert for heavy rains, but is expected to witness light rains and drizzle.

Noida and Ghaziabad are also expected to witness light rains and drizzle throughout the day.

Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued for Gurgaon and Faridabad for moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning.