Delhi reports 1,515 new Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths in last 24 hours, active cases breach 5,000 mark

Delhi, on Thursday, reported over 1,000 new Covid-19 cases for the third straight day with 1,515 cases and five related deaths, according to a bulletin from the health department. With this, the capital city’s tally reached 652,742 cases and the death toll went up to 10,978.

As much as 1,254 cases were reported on Wednesday preceded by 1,101 cases on Tuesday, before which the city had last reported over 1,000 cases on December 24, 2020 (1,063 cases).

Meanwhile, active caseload went past the 5,000-mark after increasing by 607 cases in the last 24 hours and currently stands at 5,497, data from the bulletin showed. Also, 903 patients recovered on the day, taking the total recoveries to 636,237, data from the bulletin showed.

Daily infections in Delhi continue to increase similar to the trend in many states in the country. On Thursday, 53,476 new Covid-19 cases and 251 deaths were reported across the country. The ministry also identified that along with Delhi, cases have been increasing in nine other states. These are Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Haryana and Rajasthan.

According to data from the Delhi government’s bulletin, 89,836 samples were tested for the coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours and so far, 14,146,299 samples have been tested in the capital. With this, Delhi’s tests per million count stand at 744,542 and the cumulative positivity rate, considering total tests and total confirmed cases, is currently at 4.61 per cent. Also, the case fatality rate was reported as 1.68 per cent.

The government also imposed 100 more containment zones in the last 24 hours and as much as 1,076 are currently in effect in the city. Also, 2,871 patients are under home isolation, according to the bulletin.

Covid-19 vaccination drive in Delhi has completed administering over a million vaccine doses (1,094,429 doses to be exact) as of 7am in the day, of which 874,509 beneficiaries have received their first dose and 219,920 have received their second, data shared by the Union health ministry showed.



