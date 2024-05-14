Delhi: Ruckus in MCD house as BJP raises Maliwal issue

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi house of councillors witnessed scenes of pandemonium on Tuesday as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors raised the issue of the alleged assault of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) parliamentarian Swati Maliwal at chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence. BJP councillors protest in the house at the Civic Centre in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

The BJP said it wanted to introduce a “condemnation resolution” over the incident, but the mayor Shelly Oberoi — herself from the AAP — did not accept its notice. With the ruckus showing no signs of abating, the house meeting was adjourned midway without holding any discussions or taking up several pending proposals.

Afterwards, the BJP said that it stands with Maliwal, despite her party affiliations. Oberoi, however, said that the opposition councillors merely wanted to disrupt proceedings by holding no discussions over MCD-related issues.

The Delhi Police on Monday said it received two calls from Kejriwal’s residence, claiming Maliwal was assaulted there. Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar allegedly prevented the Rajya Sabha member from meeting the chief minister before the calls were made.

On Tuesday, AAP leader Sanjay Singh acknowledged the alleged “assault”. Maliwal, however, is yet to lodge any complaint with police or make any public comments regarding the alleged incident.

At the MCD house meeting, Oberoi entered the chambers at 11.40am and started proceedings by thanking the Supreme Court for providing interim relief to Kejriwal — who was arrested in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22 — till June 1.

The list of business for the house meet included several key proposals, including the development of a new medical college complex at Civil Lines, and administrative sanction for the disbursal of ₹1,100 to students in civic body-run schools to purchase uniforms, among others.

However, as soon as Oberoi thanked the Supreme Court, the BJP councillors, led by leader of the opposition Raja Iqbal Singh, rushed towards the well of the house and began raising slogans against the chief minister.

Oberoi repeatedly appealed to the councillors to take their seats, even as the BJP members raised slogans against Kejriwal, demanding his resignation. The BJP also demanded that a councillor from the Dalit community be elected mayor — as per provisions of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act, the mayor’s post in the third election cycle of a house has been reserved for a Scheduled Caste candidate.

BJP members Singh and Yogesh Verma also moved a “condemnation motion”, which states that “women are not safe in CM house and the house resolves to condemn the incident”.

However, the mayor did not allow the resolution to be tabled, refused to comment on the matter during the house proceedings, and adjourned the house at 11.46am.

Later speaking at a press conference, Singh said the BJP will stand with Maliwal, irrespective of her party affiliation.

“This incident which took place at the chief minister’s residence exposes the anti-woman face of the AAP. The house wanted to condemn the assault by the CM’s aide for which a resolution was brought. Kejriwal speaks about women’s safety, but an MP is not safe in his house. The mayor adjourned the house so that this criminal act is not highlighted,” he alleged.

Oberoi, meanwhile, said the BJP councillors created ruckus inside the house meeting and did not allow any discussion. “The intention of BJP councillors is just to divert attention from MCD issues... We wanted to hold debates on issues of Delhi. Over the last one year, BJP did not allow any standing, special or other committee to be formed. They just want to disrupt the functioning of MCD,” she said.

MCD officials, meanwhile, said that proposals related to subsidy distribution to students at corporation-run schools will be withdrawn as the Delhi high court has already approved the disbursal.