Delhi Safdarjung Hospital’s non-surgical treatment gaining attention: Doctors

Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital has started gaining attention for its work around minimally invasive life-saving procedures for patients of stroke, postpartum haemorrhage, road accidents, cancer etc., claimed doctors in a national conference on Sunday.

They said that most notably, Safdarjung Hospital’ interventional radiology is working towards ways to treat cancer using non-surgical methods. This will help more patients from the Capital and from the nearby states avail of the benefits of minimally invasive radiology procedures and will also ensure lower risk as compared to surgical procedures.

Dr Anuj Aggarwal, senior resident, department of radio-diagnosis and interventional radiology, who is also the general secretary of the resident doctors’ association at Safdarjung Hospital, said that over the last four to five months, over 30 patients with acute stroke have been successfully treated with emergency lifesaving and disability limiting procedures.

“Earlier, even if a patient having an acute stroke reached the hospital within a period of six to 24 hours, there was no option of emergency thrombectomy available. Now timely intervention can save the lives of patients and prevent permanent damage to the brain. Not just patients of stroke, such procedures also help patients of post-partum haemorrhage, road accidents and even cancer,” said Dr Aggarwal.

Apart from stroke patients, there are procedures by which using a single puncture post-partum haemorrhage can be controlled, radical procedures such as a splenectomy can be avoided, and chemotherapy can be performed for various types of cancers.

Dr Aggarwal claimed that among the three central government-run hospitals—Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMCC) and Safdarjung Hospital, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and Lady Hardinge Medical College—only Safdarjung Hospital has the expertise for procedures, which results in many major government hospitals in the city and from the neighbouring states being referred to the hospital.

“Going forward, we are planning to start continued medical education (CME) conferences to share our experiences with the fraternity so that more patients can avail the benefits of minimally invasive lifesaving procedures,” he added.

