Delhi schools which have received bomb threats over 3 days: Full list

A slew of bomb threats have been reported in Delhi over three days, most of them to schools. Delhi Police personnel at the St. Thomas School, following a bomb threat email.(ANI)

On Wednesday, five schools received bomb threat emails, and with that, eight schools have received bomb threats since Monday, July 14.

Here's a list of schools that received the mails:

CRPF Public School, Dwarka Sector 16

Navy Children School, Chanakyapuri

CRPF School, Rohini

St. Thomas School, Dwarka

Vasant Valley School, Vasant Kunj

Mother's International School, Hauz Khas

Richmond Global School, Paschim Vihar

Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, Lodi Estate

Bomb threats were made to the St Thomas School in Dwarka twice in two days.

Wednesday marked the third consecutive day for bomb threats to schools in Delhi. In the past two days, these threats turned out to be hoaxes.

The St Thomas School in Dwarka received the threat at at 5.26 am, Vasant Valley School in Vasant Kunj at 6.30 am, Mother International in Hauz Khas at 8.12 am and Richmond Global School in Paschim Vihar at 8.11 am today.

Teams of Delhi Police, bomb disposal squad, dog squad and cyber experts were rushed for detailed search, and the staff that stayed in schools overnight were made to come out of the premises for safety.

Apart from the schools, the St Stephen's College of Delhi University also received the same warning on Tuesday. An e-mail that the college received at around 7:15am, claimed that four IEDs and two packets of RDX had been planted across campus. However, nothing alarming was found upon an inspection.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)