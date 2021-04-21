Delhi sees over 24,000 new Covid-19 cases, day after registering record rise

Delhi on Wednesday reported 24,638 new infections of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), a health department bulletin showed, a day after a record 28,395 cases were detected in the Capital. Also, as per the bulletin, 249 more people succumbed to the infection on the day, pushing the city’s death toll to 12,887. Currently, cumulative positive cases in the national capital stand at 930,179, as per the bulletin.

The slight dip in cases on Wednesday comes alongside a decrease in the number of samples tested for the viral disease on the day. As many as 78,768 samples (including 45,088 RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 33,680 Rapid Antigen Tests) were tested on April 21, while more than 90,000 and 86,000 tests were conducted on April 19 and 20 respectively. This meant a positivity rate of 31.28% as against 32.82% a day ago.

So far, medical workers have tested 16,484,000 samples for the disease in the city and the tests per million count stands at 867,578, the bulletin showed.

Active caseload in Delhi currently stands at 85,364, a slight decrease of 211 cases from the 85,575 reported on Tuesday. Meanwhile, 24,600 patients were discharged on the day which took the overall recoveries to 831,928 and the recovery rate to 89.43 per cent, according to the latest data.

The cumulative positivity rate in Delhi, considering the total tests done and the total cases detected, stands at 5.64 per cent and the case fatality rate stands at 1.39 per cent, data from the bulletin showed. As many as 19,624 active containment zones are in effect within the city and 42,768 patients are currently in home isolation.

As many as 49,461 beneficiaries received their Covid-19 vaccine shots under the city’s vaccination drive in the last 24 hours. This includes the 34,627 who received the first dose and 14,834 who received the second. So far, 2,722,958 people have been vaccinated, as per the data.