Delhi sky dazzles with light and drone show ahead of Beating Retreat ceremony

Ahead of the 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony, a light and drone show was organised at Vijay Chowk in the national capital on Saturday.

Earlier on Saturday, a full dress rehearsal for the ceremony was held at Vijay Chowk.

Indian tunes based on Indian Classical Ragas will be the flavour of the 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony this year which will be graced by President and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Droupadi Murmu at Vijay Chowk in the national capital on January 29.According to the Ministry of Defence, 29 captivating and foot-tapping Indian tunes will be played by the music bands of the Army, the Navy, the Air Force and the State Police and the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also be present in the ceremony.

The event will witness the country's biggest Drone Show, comprising of 3,500 indigenous drones. The drone show will light up the evening sky over the Raisina hills, weaving myriad forms of national figures/events through smooth synchronisation. It will depict the success of the startup ecosystem, technological prowess of the country's youth and pave the way for future path-breaking trends. The drone show will be organised by Botlabs Dynamics.

For the first time, a 3D anamorphic projection will be organised during Beating Retreat Ceremony on the facade of the North and South Block.

The ceremony will begin with the massed band's 'Agniveer' tune which will be followed by enthralling tunes like 'Almora', 'Kedar Nath, 'Sangam Dur', 'Queen of Satpura', 'Bhagirathi', 'Konkan Sundari' by Pipes and Drums band, said the Defence Ministry statement.

Indian Air Force's band will play 'Aprajey Arjun', 'Charkha', 'Vayu Shakti', 'Swadeshi', while 'Ekla Cholo Re', 'Hum Taiyyar Hai', and 'Jai Bharati' will be played by the band of Indian Navy.

The Indian Army's band will play 'Shankhnaad', 'Sher-e-Jawan', 'Bhupal', 'Agranee Bharat', 'Young India', 'Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja', 'Drummers Call', and 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon'.

The event will come to a close with the ever-popular tune of 'Sare Jahan se Acha'.

The principal conductor of the ceremony will be Flight Lieutenant Leimapokpam Rupachandra Singh. While Sub Maj Diggar Singh will lead the Army Band, the Naval and Air Force band commanders will be M Anthoni Raj and Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar. The conductor of the State Police and CAPF bands will be Asstt Sub Inspector Prem Singh, said the official statement.

The Buglers will perform under the leadership of Naib Subedar Santosh Kumar Pandey, and pipes and drums band will play under the instructions of Subedar Major Baswaraj Vagge.

The 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony at the Vijay Chowk on January 29 every year marks the culmination of the four-day-long Republic Day celebrations. It has emerged as an event of national pride when the Colours and Standards are paraded.

The ceremony traces its origins to the early 1950s when Major Roberts of the Indian Army indigenously developed the unique ceremony of display by the massed bands. It marks a centuries-old military tradition when the troops ceased fighting, sheathed their arms and withdrew from the battlefield and returned to the camps at sunset at the sound of the Retreat. Colours and Standards are cased and flags are lowered. The ceremony creates nostalgia for the times gone by.