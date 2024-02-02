Delhi Speaker, deputy mayor under house arrest before AAP protest: Gopal Rai

Delhi assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel and deputy mayor Aaley Mohd Iqbal have been placed under house arrest ahead of the AAP protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party over the alleged fraud in the Chandigarh mayor elections, said Delhi minister Gopal Rai at a press conference on Friday. Delhi assembly speaker Ram Niwas Goel (FILE)

Security has been stepped-up in Central Delhi with multi-layered barricading and deployment of additional personnel in view of demonstrations by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP on Friday, police said.

While the AAP will stage a protest outside the BJP headquarters over alleged cheating in the Chandigarh mayoral polls, the BJP has said its members will protest near the AAP head office against the "corruption" in the Arvind Kejriwal government.

The roads heading to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg have been closed since morning and multi-layered barricades were set up near the party offices of BJP and AAP, an official said.

The headquarters of both the parties are on the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg and the distance between them is less than a few hundred metres.

The police official said arrangements have been made in such a way that the workers of both the parties cannot come face-to-face.

"Adequate security arrangements have been made in view of the protests. Additional personnel have been deployed. No one will be allowed to break the law," the officer said.

Traffic movement will be hit on the Deen Dayal Upadhayay Marg, and accordingly, diversions will be effected, according to police.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will take part in their party's protest. Both the leaders are expected to reach at 11 am.

On Tuesday, in a setback to the Congress and the AAP -- both partners in the opposition INDIA bloc -- the BJP swept the Chandigarh mayoral polls.

The Delhi BJP said its president Virendra Sachdeva and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, along with others, will demonstrate against the "corruption" in the Kejriwal government.