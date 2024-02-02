 Delhi Speaker, deputy mayor under house arrest before AAP protest: Gopal Rai | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi Speaker, deputy mayor under house arrest before AAP protest: Gopal Rai

Delhi Speaker, deputy mayor under house arrest before AAP protest: Gopal Rai

ByHT News Desk
Feb 02, 2024 11:40 AM IST

Delhi Speaker Ram Niwas Goel and deputy mayor Aaley Mohd Iqbal have been placed under house arrest, said Gopal Rai.

Delhi assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel and deputy mayor Aaley Mohd Iqbal have been placed under house arrest ahead of the AAP protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party over the alleged fraud in the Chandigarh mayor elections, said Delhi minister Gopal Rai at a press conference on Friday.

Delhi assembly speaker Ram Niwas Goel (FILE)
Delhi assembly speaker Ram Niwas Goel (FILE)

Security has been stepped-up in Central Delhi with multi-layered barricading and deployment of additional personnel in view of demonstrations by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP on Friday, police said.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

While the AAP will stage a protest outside the BJP headquarters over alleged cheating in the Chandigarh mayoral polls, the BJP has said its members will protest near the AAP head office against the "corruption" in the Arvind Kejriwal government.

The roads heading to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg have been closed since morning and multi-layered barricades were set up near the party offices of BJP and AAP, an official said.

The headquarters of both the parties are on the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg and the distance between them is less than a few hundred metres.

The police official said arrangements have been made in such a way that the workers of both the parties cannot come face-to-face.

"Adequate security arrangements have been made in view of the protests. Additional personnel have been deployed. No one will be allowed to break the law," the officer said.

Traffic movement will be hit on the Deen Dayal Upadhayay Marg, and accordingly, diversions will be effected, according to police.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will take part in their party's protest. Both the leaders are expected to reach at 11 am.

On Tuesday, in a setback to the Congress and the AAP -- both partners in the opposition INDIA bloc -- the BJP swept the Chandigarh mayoral polls.

The Delhi BJP said its president Virendra Sachdeva and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, along with others, will demonstrate against the "corruption" in the Kejriwal government.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On