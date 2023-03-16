Delhi to get tulips from Himachal, J&K next winter

The roads and parks of Delhi will likely have flowering plants year-round, along with 500,000 domestically sourced tulips to be planted by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) in spring, a statement from the lieutenant governor’s office said on Thursday. Tulips in full bloom on Shantipath in February. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

LG VK Saxena on Wednesday reviewed flower plantation activities under the horticulture divisions of Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), and other agencies, with their senior officials. Saxena directed officials to propose a detailed plan of action for the remaining year within the next 15 days. After taking over as LG, Saxena announced that he will turn the capital into a “city of flowers”.

NDMC, DDA, PWD, and MCD are among the agencies that own and maintain Delhi’s parks, green stretches, and roads. The LG reviewed plantation activities from the past six months, and directed officials to ensure that they expedite the work.

He also instructed agencies to procure saplings and plants from their own or other government nurseries. He instructed officers to ensure that all roads - their central verges, footpaths, and sidewalks as well as parks and green spaces owned by PWD, MCD, NDMC, and DDA, are perpetually replete with flowers and plants during all seasons.

Around 1.5 lakh tulips have already been planted across the NDMC area. Saxena directed that 5 lakh tulips should be planted during the next season. “LG asked NDMC to source tulips from J&K, Ladakh, or Himachal Pradesh, rather than from abroad. It will encourage indigenous suppliers, and ensure cost-cutting,” the statement said.

Saxena also asked to look at the possibility of sourcing and planting daffodils in the forthcoming season. During the review, Saxena was informed that the 15,226 parks owned by MCD were being readied for self-sustaining horticultural activities.

The agencies were directed to ensure plantation of aesthetically appealing plants on sidewalks, kerbs, central verges, parks, bio-diversity parks and the Yamuna floodplains, the statement added. Authorities have also been directed to undertake similar activities across the 57 km embankment of the Najafgarh drain.

Earlier in March, the Delhi civic body decided to use bulbs of wilted tulips to undertake trials to create fresh bulbs. The civic body imports tulip bulbs every year from the Netherlands and their plantation is carried out in New Delhi areas in mid-December. The tulip season ends in early March.

