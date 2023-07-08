Delhi rain: Areas to avoid because of potholes, waterlogging

Incessant rainfall has led to waterlogging in many parts of the national capital. Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday asked commuters to avoid waterlogged and pothole-ridden roads so that they can travel without hassle. Vehicles moving through a waterlogged road in Delhi(HT Photo/Raj K Raj)

“Due to incessant #DelhiRains, some roads have been affected by water logging, fallen trees and potholes. Commuters advised to plan their journey accordingly and avoid these stretches for their convenience,” the Delhi Traffic Police wrote on their Twitter handle.

In its bulletin, the traffic police further mentioned the areas that people should avoid – Dwarka Link Road, Samalkha Village T-Point under the Kapashera Circle, NH 48 near Shiv Murti under the Vasant Vihar Circle, Outer Ring Road Munirka Village under the Safdarjung Circle, Under IP Flyover, Rajdhani Park Metro, Ambedkar Nagar Depot, Najafgarh Firni Road, Army Battle Honors Mess (ABHM) Marg, Aurobindo Marg, and Mother-Teresa Crescent Sardar Patel Marg among others.

The city traffic police also warned the people to be cautious on Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Mahipalpur Chowk Road, and Minto Road as these were waterlogged.

It further named locations with fallen trees and those that were pothole-ridden.

Pothole Locations: Sunlight Colony, Ashram Chowk to Sarai Kale Khan, Raja Puri, Bharat Darshan Park, Shadipur metro station, Buta Singh Roundabout

Fallen Tree Locations: Jantar Mantar Road, Chandgi Ram Akhara, Amrita Shergil Marg, DDU Marg, Dhirpur Main Road, Mother Teresa Crescent

Delhi has been witnessing heavy rains for the past few days. The India Meteorological Department announced an orange alert for the city on Saturday. Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been sounded for Sunday.

98.7 mm of rain was recorded by the Safdarjung Observatory till 2:30 PM on Saturday, and 111.4 mm was recorded by the Ridge Observatory.

The weather department has predicted intense rainfall over Northwest India in the next 24-36 hours. “Intense Rainfall Spell over Northwest India. A Western Disturbance runs roughly along 66°E to the north of 24°N. It is likely to exhibit very slow movement during next 24-36 hours,” the IMD tweeted.