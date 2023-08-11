Delhi transport dept seeks proper inspection of repaired buses

The transport department has asked the managers of the public bus depots to ensure that the buses returning from workshops after repair are properly inspected to ascertain that the issues the vehicles were facing have been fixed. An official said that the current rate of breakdown of the buses was around 8%, which was higher than usual. (File photo)

The directions came after reports of bus breakdowns increased in the city in the past few months, according to officials aware of the matter. According to the transport department officials, many of these buses also broke down after being repaired, which has led to apprehensions about the quality of repair work being carried out at the workshops.

Transport minister Kailash Gahlot held a meeting with the transport department officials at the Delhi Secretariat on Thursday to discuss several issues related to the department including the electrification of bus depots and breakdown of buses.

An official, who did not wish to be named, said that the current rate of breakdown of the buses was around 8%, which was higher than usual.

“The incidents of breakdown increase during summer and monsoon. The government has directed that all measures should be taken to reduce the incidents of breakdown of the buses,” said the official.

Around 6,000 buses of the Delhi Transport Corporation and the cluster schemes currently operate every day in the Capital. The breakdown of the buses includes all aspects including immobilisation of the vehicles, leakage of rainwater, puncture of tyres, non-functional doors, air conditioning not working, etc.

“There have been cases of buses breaking down even after a recent repair at a workshop. It suggests that the bus was not properly inspected at the workshop or the problem was not properly fixed,” said a second official, also requesting anonymity.

Under the cluster scheme, 3,407 buses are being operated while 3,250 buses are being operated under the DTC currently in the Capital. Though exact figures were not available, many of these buses are nearing their retirement age which is also one of the factors behind the frequent breakdown of the buses.

