close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi transport minister takes metro ride to reach office

Delhi transport minister takes metro ride to reach office

PTI |
Jan 13, 2024 05:58 AM IST

Delhi transport minister takes metro ride to reach office

The minister's journey commenced at the Dhansa Bus Metro Station in Najafgarh on the Grey Line and concluded at the Indraprastha metro station, the closest station to the Delhi Secretariat, an official said.

HT Image
HT Image

Sharing his experience about the metro ride, Gahlot said in a statement, "I truly enjoyed my ride on the Delhi Metro today. Choosing to travel via public transport contributes to a sustainable and congestion-free city. I appreciate the excellent service provided by DMRC, ensuring a commendable travel experience."

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

The Dhansa Bus Stand metro station is a key stop on the Grey Line of the Delhi Metro, inaugurated on September 18, 2021, the official said.

The official said before the launch of the Dhansa Bus Metro Station, the DMRC service extended only to Najafgarh Station, which commenced operations on October 4, 2019.

Spanning a total length of 4.9 km, the Grey Line has an average daily ridership of 18,859, the official said.

Presently, the extensive Delhi Metro network spans approximately 392.44 km, encompassing 288 stations, he added.

With an average daily ridership of 30 lakh, the DMRC continues to be a crucial component of the public transportation system in the national capital, the official added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On