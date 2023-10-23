Delhi wakes up to ‘very poor’ air, AQI at 306. Check pollution level in NCR

The overall air quality in the national capital Delhi remained in 'very poor' category on Monday with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 306 in the morning after it deteriorated on Sunday for the first time since May due to unfavourable meteorological conditions. The capital's 24-hour average air quality index stood at 313 on Sunday, deteriorating from 248 on Saturday.(HT Photo/Raj K Raj)

The national capital's average AQI stood at 313 on Sunday, depleting from 248 on Saturday. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Faridabad recorded an AQI of 322 (very poor), Ghaziabad 246 (poor), Greater Noida 354 (very poor), Gurugram 255 (poor), and Noida 304 (very poor).

In wake of the alarming situation, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai will chair a meeting with departments concerned over the implementation of measures under the central government's pollution control plan on Monday.

The air quality in the NCR will remain "very poor" for the next few days due to a drop in temperature and the influx of emissions from stubble burning, news agency PTI reported citing the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials.

Additionally, instances of stubble burning from Haryana's Karnal were reported on Sunday. A total of 48 cases of stubble-burning have been reported in the state to date this season. It has also imposed a fine of ₹53,000 on farmers who were found burning stubble.

The centre's Decision Support System for Air Quality Management has also predicted that instances of paddy straw burning may increase from Monday. According to the system, smoke from paddy straw burning accounted for 16% of Delhi's PM2.5 pollution on Sunday, and could increase to 30-32% on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM)'s sub-committee has invoked the 11-point action plan as per Stage-II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the national capital region due to depleting air quality. Under GRAP-2 restrictions, there will be a ban on the use of coal and wood-fired stoves, the frequency of CNG and electric buses will be increased, regular cleaning of roads and a sprinkling of water will be done, the traffic police will ensure there are no traffic jams to curb the pollution.

