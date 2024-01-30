Delhi weather: Dense fog lowers visibility, disrupts flight operations; IGI Airport issues advisory

Delhi on Tuesday woke up covered in a dense fog that lowered visibility to around 50 metres, causing disruptions in flight operations. The Delhi airport also issued an advisory for passengers as several domestic and international flights were delayed owing to the fog conditions. Fog engulfs India Gate on a cold winter morning in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)

“While landings and takeoffs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted,” the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Notably, the CAT III instrument is an anti-fog landing system that helps planes land in low-visibility conditions, such as dense fog, snow, and rain. It allows for landing with a minimum visibility of up to 50 meters.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday morning in its bulletin said, “Palam and Safdarjung continue to report dense fog conditions with 50 m visibilities. It is noted that humidity reported is also 100%; Dry buld and dew point temp are in the range of 10-11 Deg C; with wind speed 3-7 kmph, leading to the formation of dense fog conditions over Delhi.”

According to the IMD, the minimum temperature recorded on Tuesday morning in the national capital was nine degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is likely to reach 22 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the dense fog conditions were seen across several states in North India, the weather department said.

“Fog conditions observed (at 0530 hours IST of today): Very dense fog in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, northwest Rajasthan and East Uttar Pradesh; dense fog in isolated pockets of Delhi, Bihar & Odisha; moderate fog in isolated pockets of West Uttar Pradesh,” it wrote.

