Delhi weather: Partly cloudy sky likely today, says IMD

The national capital is likely to witness a partly cloudy sky on Thursday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast that has also predicted that the maximum temperature is expected to remain around 40 degrees Celsius.

The Met department has predicted that the minimum temperature is likely to be 28 degrees Celsius, nearly the same as recorded on Wednesday by the Safdarjung weather station, which is considered the official weather marker for the city. According to IMD, the minimum temperature on Wednesday was 28 degrees Celsius and maximum temperature was 40.5 degrees Celsius.

Delhi’s air quality remained in the moderate category on Thursday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 182, which is in the higher-end of the moderate category. On Wednesday, the average 24-hour AQI had been 218, which means it was in the poor category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

On Thursday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “The overall Delhi air quality has deteriorated to moderate category, due to transport of coarse dust particles from dry arid regions. Surface winds are moderate and westerly. Although ventilation is favourable for dispersion, an increase in dust long range transport is expected for the next three days. AQI is likely to deteriorate and stay in the moderate category with PM10 as the lead pollutant for the next three days. AQI may touch poor category for a shorter period.”