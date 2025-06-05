Delhi zoo may get glass walls, night safari

The Delhi zoo is set to undergo an extensive overhaul that will include a multi-utility plaza at its entrance, a new parking area, enclosures surrounded by glass walls and underwater aquariums, according to officials aware of the matter. For visitors, the zoo is focusing on a combination of information and entertainment. (FILE)

The modernisation works will also see new memorandums of understanding (MoU) being signed which will focus on knowledge sharing and infrastructure improvement, the officials added.

The infrastructure overhaul will be executed in three phases. Phase 1 and 2, which are planned to be executed simultaneously are likely to be finalised in the coming weeks, the officials said, while the third phase will be executed only after the first two are successful, and includes plans for a possible night safari at the zoo.

The zoo is also in the process of signing a memorandum of understanding -- a tripartite agreement with the Greens Zoological Rescue And Rehabilitation Centre (also called Vantara) in Jamnagar and the Gujarat state government, said the officials.

Zoo director Sanjeet Kumar said the MoU is aimed at knowledge-sharing as with another such MoU signed in the past with GZRRC in 2021. “While the 2021 MoU was also focused on knowledge-sharing and capacity building, this time we are adding the Gujarat state government as a party too, making it a tripartite MoU. With the government also in the loop, any animal exchange or exchange of information is made easier,” Kumar told HT, stating officials from Vantara also recently visited the zoo to help with its modernisation plans.

“The MoU focuses on sharing information on how to treat animal species. It includes capacity building, including holding workshops for personnel and even healthcare equipment can be shared, if needed,” Kumar said, stating the modernisation plan aims to involve multiple stakeholders to improve facilities – both for animals and the visitors.

HT reached out to Brij Kishor Gupta of the Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre for a comment on the MoU, but did not receive an immediate response. Queries sent to the Union environment ministry also remained unanswered on Wednesday.

Phase 1 focuses on improving outdoor spaces, which includes plans for a multi-utility plaza with food courts and cloak rooms, landscaped exteriors and a multilevel parking. Phase 2 has two key components – improving enclosures and visitor experience, Kumar said.

“We want to make enclosures as real as the natural environment of the animal. We also consulted experts from Vantara for this, among other experts and stakeholders,” Kumar said.

For visitors, the zoo is focusing on a combination of information and entertainment. “We want visitors to get a lot of information from each enclosure, while also feeling that they are extremely close to the animal. For this, we may use glass walls, remove moats from the middle and even try underwater aquariums for species like gharials,” he said, but added that this is still a broad concept at this stage.

“If we get suitable space, for instance, over 20 acres, then a night safari is possible, but that is still a long way off and the plan has not yet been finalised. If we do not get adequate space for a safari, then we may not opt for it,” he added, stating visitors may also get combo tickets with Purana Qila, as part of the plans to improve visitor experience.

Execution of phases one and two are likely to take at least two years, officials aware of the matter said.

The zoo also denied the MoU it signed was a step towards privatization. On Wednesday, Congress leader and former Union environment minister Jairam Ramesh had questioned on X whether the agreement was the first step towards handing the Delhi Zoo over to a private enterprise.

The Delhi Zoo houses 95 species and was established in 1959. It is managed by the Union environment ministry.

