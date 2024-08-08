Delhi Zoo's novel offer: Adopt an animal to mark a special occasion

New Delhi, Delhiites will soon have the unique opportunity to celebrate special occasions like birthdays and wedding anniversaries by adopting for a day an animal at the Delhi Zoo, officials said on Thursday. HT Image

In a first, the National Zoological Park, located in the heart of the national capital, is planning to introduce short-term adoption options, making it easier for people to engage with wildlife and increasing visitor footfall and revenue.

According to the officials, the person adopting the animal will bear the associated costs, as determined by the zoo, which will be used to manage the animal's food and other necessities.

The adopters will receive a certificate and photographs to make them feel "special", an official said, adding the perks will depend on the package chosen.

The animal adoption programme, which started during the Covid pandemic, aims to spread the message of animal conservation and encourage more people to connect with nature, Zoo Director Sanjeet Kumar said.

The zoo currently allows adoptions for one or two years, Kumar said, adding that at present, the majority of adopters are corporates.

"We have seen a decline in numbers this year with only four companies participating so far. So, we are making the process more accessible to attract more individuals," Kumar said.

"We are planning to allow people to adopt animals for as little as a month or even a day to mark their significant moments in a truly meaningful way. We believe that it would foster a stronger connection between humans and animals," he added.

Plans include options for adopting an animal for six months, one month, or even a day to celebrate special occasions, Kumar said. For example, one could adopt a Chinkara for a year for ₹15,000, he said.

Day-long adoptions for a birthday or other special celebrations could range from ₹1,000 to ₹1,500, he explained.

Information about the new adoption options will be prominently displayed outside the zoo to ensure visitors are well-informed, he said.

The current adoption process is lengthy, and the zoo aims to simplify it to encourage more people to participate, he added.

The zoo hopes these efforts will enhance human-animal interactions and make the adoption process simpler and more engaging for everyone, Kumar said.

