Delhi: Bail order reserved in Turkman Gate case

A Delhi court on Tuesday reserved its orders on the bail petitions of five persons accused of alleged stone pelting near a mosque at Central Delhi’s Turkman Gate. The order was reserved by judicial magistrate Sayesha Chadha of Tis Hazari Courts for orders. (Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times)

A total of 18 persons have been arrested by the Delhi Police so far for their alleged involvement in the violence, which took place during an anti-encroachment drive near the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque at the Ramlila Maidan area last week. Six police personnel were injured after nearly 200 people gathered at the spot to allegedly stop the demolition drive.

The Delhi Police, represented by additional public prosecutor Atul Shrivastava, submitted that the accused persons pelted stones at the police personnel, thereby endangering their lives.

He further submitted that the crowd had gathered at the site despite a prohibitory order in place. The prosecutor submitted videos to the court, showing allegedly instigating videos and messages being circulated by the accused persons regarding the demolition of the mosque.

The prosecutor further submitted that the maximum punishment for some of the offences under which the accused persons have been booked, attracts a life imprisonment and that bail should not be granted as other accused persons are yet to be arrested.

Meanwhile, the counsel for the accused persons submitted that the accused did not know each other and their call detail records did not show them at the incident spot. They submitted that the accused did not have any previous criminal history and had been arrested merely to set a deterrent effect.