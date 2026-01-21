Delhi: Class 12 student arrested for bringing gun to school in Rohini

A Class 12 student was arrested on Monday after he was found carrying a country-made pistol and live cartridges inside a private school in Rohini which he had allegedly bought to scare a fellow student, police said on Tuesday. Police reached the school and took the student into custody. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said the incident was reported on Monday when the estate officer of the school noticed the 18-year-old student behaving suspiciously on the second floor. According to the school authorities, the officer saw him trying to conceal an object inside a toilet. When confronted, the student hurriedly left the spot and was later stopped near the school stage, police said.

A search led to the recovery of a country-made pistol and 10 live cartridges from his possession. The principal was immediately informed, and a PCR call was made to the Aman Vihar police station, said police.

Police reached the school and took the student into custody. A case under Section 25 of the Arms Act was registered, and the weapon and ammunition were seized, police said.

During preliminary questioning, the student told investigators that he had brought the firearm because of a personal dispute with another student in the school. No threat was carried out and no one was injured in the incident, police said.

The accused was produced before a Rohini court, which granted two days of police custody for further questioning, said police, adding that they are trying to trace the source of the weapon and ascertain whether anyone else was involved in procuring it.