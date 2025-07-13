Delhi CM inaugurates pilot project to shift overhead power cables underground

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday inaugurated a pilot project to convert overhead electric wiring to an underground system in Shalimar Bagh in north Delhi. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta inaugurates Delhi's first pilot project where electricity lines will be laid underground, at BH (East) Block of Shalimar Bagh on Saturday. (@gupta_rekha X)

She said that the Delhi government will soon expand this pilot project to other parts of the city.

“The government has allocated a budget of ₹100 crore for undergrounding overhead wires in a phased manner. The underground wiring system will make the electricity supply more reliable, safe, and efficient. The current condition of open and tangled wires affects both the city’s beauty and public safety,” Gupta said.

In Shalimar Bagh, the project will cost ₹8.07 crore. At least 5km of overhead high-tension (HT) and low-tension (LT) wires will be removed. Instead 10km of underground LT (440V) and 1.2km of HT (11KV) network will be built. Additionally, 23 new double-source feeder pillar boxes will be installed to enhance reliability of power supply. New GI (galvanised iron) octagonal poles and CCMS (Centralised Control and Monitoring System) switches will also be installed for street lighting.

“Around 5,500 families in the BH Block Janta flats of Shalimar Bagh will benefit from the project, which will also improve the aesthetic landscape of the area,” Gupta added.

The pilot project is likely to be completed in three months. The project will ensure uninterrupted 24x7 power supply in all seasons, officials said.

Despite repeated announcements by previous governments to underground overhead wiring in Delhi, the project has failed to take off on a large-scale and little visible progress has been made on the ground, leaving large parts of the city with a hazardous web of exposed electrical cables. The delay has been attributed to bureaucratic hurdles, lack of coordination between multiple agencies, and funding constraints.

Overhead power cables, visible across Delhi especially in unauthorised neighbourhoods, not only affects aesthetics but also poses serious safety risks, particularly during the monsoon season.

Power minister Ashish Sood, who was also present during the launch ceremony on Saturday, said the initiative is a major stride towards transforming Delhi into a wire-free city.

CM inaugurates other projects

Gupta also reviewed ongoing development works in Shalimar Bagh, which is her assembly constituency. She said that new drains are being constructed in BH (East) Shalimar Bagh at a cost of ₹10 lakh, a new sewer line is being laid in Sahipur village, also estimated at ₹10 lakh, and a new chaupal for Aarogya Mandir has been proposed in Sahipur. Gupta also inaugurated a boundary wall construction project at Kaniska Apartment (C and D blocks), being built at a cost of ₹23.48 lakh.