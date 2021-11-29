Delhi: DMRC refurbishing old Metro trains with modern facilities

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has started refurbishing 70 old trains, which were procured before 2007, with modern amenities such as LCD route maps, charging points and CCTV cameras midway through their life cycle. Officials said 10 trains, each of which is around two decades old, will be completely refurbished by September 2022.

DMRC managing director Mangu Singh on Monday unveiled the first train refurbished as part of this project. The train, officials said, was procured in 2002 as part of the first Metro network phase.

The Delhi Metro currently has around 350 trains, including the 70 which are over 14-years-old.

Anuj Dayal, executive director, corporate communications, DMRC, said the trains have a lifespan of 30 years, and that refurbishments are necessary midway through this period.

A bulk of the overhaul will involve retrofit the floors, which have developed cracks, bulges and uneven surfaces.

Dayal said, “Passengers often complain about uneven surfaces as well as poor aesthetics inside the coaches. The floors have now been replaced by modern fibre composite boards in order to enhance passenger safety, comfort and improve the aesthetics of the interiors coaches,” said Dayal.

Each coach will now have charging points, LCD maps with real-time information, CCTV cameras, among the new features. New fire detection systems have been installed, along with provisions for the air-conditioning and ventilation system to operate on an emergency basis.

Officials said each train will cost roughly ₹4 crore to refurbish, and the entire project will cost ₹280 crore. DMRC officials said that it takes around a month to complete the upgrade for each train.

While the retrofitting and refurbishing work on nine other trains is on and will be completed by September 2022, DMRC officials said work on the remaining 60 will begin soon.