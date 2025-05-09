Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway set for 245cr upgrade

The Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway is all set for a road upgrade, to facilitate smooth closed-loop traffic movement between the expressway and Dwarka Expressway that will open by the year-end, officials aware of the developments said. A key part of the plan is an upgrade of the surface drain along the 27-kilometre expressway from Dhaula Kuan to Kherki Daula. A traffic jam on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway. (PTI)

Waterlogging at Kherki Daula has been a major issue during monsoon in the Capital. With the upgrade — part of a ₹245-crore plan to upgrade road surface, install barriers and fix lights, among others — waterlogging will be prevented along the expressway, officials said.

“Tenders are to be invited within one or two days. We hope it will iron out many issues of Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway and bring it to current national highway standards,” said Akash Padhi, project director of NHAI, adding that the objective is to strengthen the existing six-lane and eight-lane carriageway and service roads.

NHAI said that the upgrade of the expressway is imperative as the traffic load has crossed 300,000 passenger car units per day, which is higher than the original traffic projections.

As part of the project, fresh coating and overlay of road surface will be done, with a special focus on viaducts, service roads and underpasses. The authority will replace damaged metal beam barriers with concrete crash barriers, and overlay and concretise the service road from Hero Honda Chowk to Kherki Daula toll plaza.

Padhi said that under the project, the main carriageway and service roads along key stretches will be upgraded, with specific attention to waterlogging issues and pavement reinforcement. “The replacement of damaged crash barriers and installation of new streetlights with improved luminosity will enhance safety,” he said.