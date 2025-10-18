Delhi-NCR sees massive traffic amid festive rush on Dhanteras

Heavy traffic congestion is being seen on the roads in the Delhi-NCR region on Saturday as the national capital and the rest of the nation celebrate Dhanteras. According to visuals going viral on social media, heavy traffic is being seen on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway.

Visuals also showed heavy traffic near the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in South Delhi, with commuters voicing their frustration with the lack of planning during the festive season.

The Rao Tula Ram road is also reportedly seeing a traffic jam. Jewellery markets are seeing heavy footfall on the occasion of Dhanteras, when people buy precious metals as a sign of prosperity before the onset of Diwali. Shops in places like Kotla Mubarakpur were seen brimming with customers, and more footfall was expected as the evening progressed.