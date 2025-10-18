Edit Profile
    Delhi-NCR sees massive traffic amid festive rush on Dhanteras

    Published on: Oct 18, 2025 6:50 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Heavy traffic congestion in Delhi NCR ahead of the Diwali festival. (ANI)
    Visuals showed heavy traffic in different parts of Delhi-NCR region as people get out of homes for Dhanteras and Diwali shopping.

    Heavy traffic congestion is being seen on the roads in the Delhi-NCR region on Saturday as the national capital and the rest of the nation celebrate Dhanteras.

    According to visuals going viral on social media, heavy traffic is being seen on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway.

    Visuals also showed heavy traffic near the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in South Delhi, with commuters voicing their frustration with the lack of planning during the festive season.

    The Rao Tula Ram road is also reportedly seeing a traffic jam.

    Jewellery markets are seeing heavy footfall on the occasion of Dhanteras, when people buy precious metals as a sign of prosperity before the onset of Diwali. Shops in places like Kotla Mubarakpur were seen brimming with customers, and more footfall was expected as the evening progressed.

    Delhi Metro extends timing on Diwali eve

    The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on Saturday that the Delhi Metro trains would run at extended timings on Sunday, the eve of Diwali.

    The time extension on Sunday will apply for the Pink, Magenta and Grey Lines, with the trains beginning their day earlier than usual.

    "On the eve of Diwali (19.10), Metro Train Services on the Pink, Magenta and Grey Lines, which usually begin at 07:00 AM on Sunday, will begin at 06:00 AM. On Monday (20.10), on account of the Diwali festival, the last Metro train service on 20th October, 2025 (Monday) will commence at 10:00 PM from the terminal stations of all Lines, including the Airport Express Line. Metro train services will run as usual for the rest of the day on Diwali from routine commencement timings on all the Lines," DMRC wrote in a post on social media platform X.

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

