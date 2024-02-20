Rain lashes Delhi-NCR, more showers likely today

Delhi and its adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) on early Tuesday witnessed heavy rainfall, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting more showers through the day. According to the weather department, light to moderate intensity rain accompanied with thunderstorm would continue over the national capital and its adjoining areas. Delhi-NCR weather: Rain, thunderstorm hit capital(Hindustan Times)

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi and NCR, Deoband, Nazibabad, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Shikarpur (U.P.)," the IMD wrote in its bulletin.

It added, “Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Farukhnagar, Sohana, Rewari (Haryana) Kithor, Amroha, Moradabad, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Anupshahar, Bahajoi (U.P.) Bhiwari (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours.”

Meanwhile, videos posted by news agency ANI shows several areas soaked with rain in the national capital.