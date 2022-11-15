Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi’s air pollution improves but continues to be in ‘poor’ category

Delhi’s air pollution improves but continues to be in ‘poor’ category

delhi news
Published on Nov 15, 2022 08:15 AM IST

The data from the central pollution control board (CPCB) showed the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 246

The minimum temperature on Tuesday is likely to be at 16°C. (HT photo | Rahul Singh)
The minimum temperature on Tuesday is likely to be at 16°C. (HT photo | Rahul Singh)
ByHT Correspondent

Delhi’s air quality improved marginally but it was still in the poor category on Tuesday morning.

The data from the central pollution control board (CPCB) showed the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 246.

On Monday, the average 24-hour AQI was 294, which is in the higher-end of the poor category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

Also Read:Delhi’s air quality improves but remains in ‘poor’ category with AQI at 300

On the weather front, Delhi is likely to see a cloudy sky on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast said.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday is likely to be at 16°C while maximum temperature is predicted to reach 30°C.

The minimum temperature on Monday was 14°C, three notches below normal and maximum temperature was 31°C -- one degree below normal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out