Delhi’s air pollution improves but continues to be in ‘poor’ category

Delhi’s air quality improved marginally but it was still in the poor category on Tuesday morning.

The data from the central pollution control board (CPCB) showed the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 246.

On Monday, the average 24-hour AQI was 294, which is in the higher-end of the poor category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

Also Read:Delhi’s air quality improves but remains in ‘poor’ category with AQI at 300

On the weather front, Delhi is likely to see a cloudy sky on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast said.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday is likely to be at 16°C while maximum temperature is predicted to reach 30°C.

The minimum temperature on Monday was 14°C, three notches below normal and maximum temperature was 31°C -- one degree below normal.