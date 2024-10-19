Delhi’s air remains ‘poor’

The Capital on Saturday continued to grapple with bad air, as pollution levels at a neighbourhood in east Delhi inched past the “severe” zone, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed. A thick layer of haze in the early morning hours on Zakir Hussain Marg on Saturday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

The city’s average air quality index (AQI) was 278 on Saturday — slightly better than the 292 recorded the previous day, and the fourth day in a row that Delhi’s pollution levels have been in this category, CPCB’s daily bulletin released at 4pm revealed.

However, one neighbourhood in the city was much worse off — Anand Vihar was the most polluted area in the Capital, with an AQI of 450 at 4pm, and the air quality in this part of town remained in the “severe” category the entire day.

In other areas, pollution levels were high at 4pm but were in the “very poor” range. These neighbourhoods included Wazirpur (349), Bawana (345), Dwarka Sector 8 (328), Rohini (322), and Shadipur (306).

Forecasts by the Early Warning System (EWS) for Delhi, a forecasting model under the Centre, shows that the pollution levels are likely to deteriorate further in the coming days.

“The air quality is likely to be in very poor category from Sunday to Tuesday. The outlook for subsequent six days is that the air quality is likely to be in very poor to poor category,” EWS said in their bulletin on Saturday.

“Meteorological conditions are highly unfavourable for effective dispersion of pollutants. Additional emissions from sources such as stubble and waste burning are likely to deteriorate air quality significantly,” it said.

Meanwhile, Delhi temperature recorded a slight jump on Saturday, with the minimum going past the 20-degree mark to settle at 20.2 degrees Celsius (°C) — nearly a notch above the 19.5°C logged the previous day. The maximum climbed to 36.5°C from 36.2°C the day before — a whopping four degrees above normal.

Forecasts show the maximum is likely to hover around 34-35°C over the next few days, while the minimum may drop to 18°C over the next few days.

“Clear skies are expected to persist in Delhi for the next week,” said an India Meteorological department (IMD) official.