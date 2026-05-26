New Delhi, Enabling seamless connectivity between east and south Delhi, the Phase III section of the Barapullah flyover is likely to be ready for public use by end of June, Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said on Tuesday. Delhi's Barapullah Phase-III flyover to be ready by end of June: PWD minister

Singh along with PWD officials conducted an inspection of the ongoing works to review the progress.

"Visited the Barapullah Phase-III site again today and reviewed the final stage of work. After remaining delayed for years, the project is now close to completion. We are committed to opening it by June 30," the minister said.

The Barapullah Phase-III has been under construction since 2015 and has witnessed several cost escalations and missed deadlines.

Sanctioned in 2015 and initially estimated at ₹1,260.63 crore, the project has already seen expenditure of ₹1,238.68 crore, and is expected to cost around ₹1,500 crore for completion.

The project envisages seamless connectivity between Mayur Vihar-I in east Delhi and AIIMS, on signal-free carriageways.

The new flyover will merge with the existing Barapullah flyover at Sarai Kale Khan, completing a stretch of around 9 km.

"Since coming to power, we have worked to clear every hurdle, every pending approval and every NOC so that the work does not stop. The entire focus is on timely completion and delivering relief to people of Delhi," the PWD minister said.

The project is set to become a landmark in urban infrastructure development, the minister said. "For the first time in India, a flyover corridor has been designed with a dedicated cycle-track, promoting greener and more sustainable mobility for Delhiites."

According to officials, another highlight of the project is the bridge structure over the Yamuna floodplain.

To ensure the natural flow of the river is unimpeded, the bridge has been constructed with pillar spans stretching nearly 125 metres, drastically reducing interference in the active floodplain and minimising environmental impact, they said.

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